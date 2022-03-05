Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

PSTV stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

