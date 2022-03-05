PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

PNM Resources stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 593,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

