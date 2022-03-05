Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $782,523.00

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00007388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $782,523.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,666.21 or 0.06749349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,513.43 or 1.00025752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00044773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,116,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

