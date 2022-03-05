Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 754.90% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Potbelly by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 122,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 32,916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 348.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Potbelly by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

