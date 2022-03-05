Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWL. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,534,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,264,000 after buying an additional 2,375,075 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 50,650 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 327,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after buying an additional 30,839 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

In other Powell Industries news, CEO Brett Alan Cope purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $227,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWL. StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

POWL opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). Powell Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -693.33%.

About Powell Industries (Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.