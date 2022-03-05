PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.

Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,350 ($18.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.77. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15).

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

About PPHE Hotel Group (Get Rating)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.