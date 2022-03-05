PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) price objective on the stock.
Shares of PPH opened at GBX 1,350 ($18.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.77. PPHE Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($17.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,800 ($24.15).
