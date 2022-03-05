Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several analysts have commented on APTS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

APTS traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,846. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -26.92%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

