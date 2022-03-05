Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Trading Down 1%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.11 and last traded at C$8.19. Approximately 6,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84.
Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)
