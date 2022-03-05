Primerica (NYSE:PRI) PT Lowered to $187.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $199.00 to $187.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.13.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $125.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.44 and a 200-day moving average of $152.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Primerica has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Primerica by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Primerica by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 20,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

