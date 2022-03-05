Private Trust Co. NA Buys 600 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in CDW by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $171.57 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $149.21 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.00.

About CDW (Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.