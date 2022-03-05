Private Trust Co. NA Has $221,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

