Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 6,699 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,955,000 after buying an additional 897,202 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,363,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.