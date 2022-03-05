Private Trust Co. NA Sells 127 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CME Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,492,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,885,000 after acquiring an additional 434,854 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in CME Group by 68.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,763,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the second quarter worth $911,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $243.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,864 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

