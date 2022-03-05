Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,987 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

