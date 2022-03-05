Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.
About Pro-Dex (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
