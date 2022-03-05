Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

