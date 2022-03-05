Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Profound Medical stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 104,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,542. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $194.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Profound Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.