PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 1,843,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROG by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.
About PROG (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
