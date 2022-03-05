PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 1,843,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PROG has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PROG will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after buying an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PROG by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 40,772 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

About PROG (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.