ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Update

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 1,513,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,117. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.58.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

