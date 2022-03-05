ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.41. 11,330,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 8,849,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $723,000.

