ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL opened at $92.84 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.