Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 117,102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 48,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $124.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.