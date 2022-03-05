Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives €114.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €114.03 ($128.13).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of PUM traded down €6.66 ($7.48) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €67.68 ($76.04). 913,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €67.68 ($76.04) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($129.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €93.72 and its 200 day moving average is €100.87.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

