Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

