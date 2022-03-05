Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Edison International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edison International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,747,000 after buying an additional 375,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $65.59 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

