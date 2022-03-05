Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

PKW opened at $89.32 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $98.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.70.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

