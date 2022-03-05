Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 111 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $337.30 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

