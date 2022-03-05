Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 78 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 937.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 137,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 123,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $134.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.41. The company has a market cap of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

