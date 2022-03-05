Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Barclays

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.51. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

