Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Raised to $42.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

