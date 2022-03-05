Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Bank of America

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $506.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 155,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,090,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 47,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,606,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,865,000 after buying an additional 54,853 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.