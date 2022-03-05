Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By Wedbush

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($10.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($15.23) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

BEAM stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.32. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

