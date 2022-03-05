Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.39). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.92.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock worth $2,625,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

