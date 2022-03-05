Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Issued By Capital One Financial

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $60.90 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

