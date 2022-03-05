Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.39) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of FGEN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.83. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after buying an additional 1,055,536 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,630,000 after buying an additional 2,621,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,107,000 after purchasing an additional 400,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

