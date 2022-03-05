Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.70.

Shares of EPAM opened at $198.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $195.01 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,125 shares of company stock valued at $43,579,057. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.