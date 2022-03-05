Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,320,000 after buying an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,599,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,458,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 2,237,714 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,191,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

