Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AdaptHealth Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AdaptHealth in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 806,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after buying an additional 260,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 112,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

