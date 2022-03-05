Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

NYSE IGT opened at $25.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

