Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Decreased by William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.97. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,552,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

