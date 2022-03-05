Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Lowered by Analyst

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Natera in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.93%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. Natera has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,361 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

