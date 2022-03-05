Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

