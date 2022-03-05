Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

