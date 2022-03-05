Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.21). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

