Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $8.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.46. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.45 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $690.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $748.79.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $549.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $603.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.07. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $546.62 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

