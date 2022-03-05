Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.91. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.47%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

