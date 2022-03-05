Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Decreased by Analyst

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

DRVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $27.15 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 131.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 43.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599,220 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

