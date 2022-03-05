Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.55.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.