Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Cut by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

