Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Issued By BWS Financial

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HHC. TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 49.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

