Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 7th

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 7th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

QK opened at $0.33 on Friday. Q&K International Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QK. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 189,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Q&K International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.